Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

