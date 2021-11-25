Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.
PPT opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
