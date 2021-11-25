Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.

PPT opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

