Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.57 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

ENTA stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

