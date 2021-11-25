Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut by William Blair

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Twist Bioscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,956.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.