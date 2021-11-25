Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

