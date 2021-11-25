Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Elbit Systems Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $151.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.