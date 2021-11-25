Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised by Truist Securiti

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

VNO opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

