QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Posts Earnings Results

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $33.89 by $9.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of QIWI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 307,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,501. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. QIWI has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $15.04.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QIWI by 252.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

