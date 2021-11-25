QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $180.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.