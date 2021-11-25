QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

