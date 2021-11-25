Raydium Price Reaches $10.31 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $784.79 million and approximately $109.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00017508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,154,991 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

