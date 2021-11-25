Raymond James Boosts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $50.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WY. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $69,590,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

