Reach (LON:RCH) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Libertas Partners began coverage on Reach in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 272.33 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reach has a 12-month low of GBX 124.25 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.68 million and a PE ratio of -14.24.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

