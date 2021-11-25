Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RECI remained flat at $GBX 153.50 ($2.01) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 657.20. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £352.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,994.77). Also, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £9,120 ($11,915.34).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

