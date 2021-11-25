Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/23/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$25.28 to C$16.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Canopy Growth is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/8/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $21.60 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.69.
- 11/5/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Canopy Growth was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 5,513,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,645. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $56.50.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
