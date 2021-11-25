Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.35. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 69,954 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDEIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

