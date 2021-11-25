Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 980

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Monday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 657.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

