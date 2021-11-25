Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

REG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 736,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.51. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

