Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

