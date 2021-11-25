Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 32,800 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 9,900 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

