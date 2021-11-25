Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Luxfer worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.