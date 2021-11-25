Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $431,000 in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 339,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 270,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Celsion stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. Celsion Co. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

