Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 315,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 141.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 124.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29. BioHiTech Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 805.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioHiTech Global, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

