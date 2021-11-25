Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.