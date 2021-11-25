Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN):

11/8/2021 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

11/5/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.85. 144,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

