Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as low as C$14.83. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 38,906 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2.53.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

