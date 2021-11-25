Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as low as C$14.83. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.99, with a volume of 38,906 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 2.53.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

