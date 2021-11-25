Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ROIC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. 464,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,163. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

