Reviewing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 24.00% 15.47% 1.14% CrossFirst Bankshares 27.62% 8.92% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.41 $32.74 million $2.76 10.10 CrossFirst Bankshares $215.18 million 3.54 $12.60 million $1.09 13.72

CNB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrossFirst Bankshares. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats CNB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

