Reviewing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46%

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 AXT $95.36 million 3.89 $3.24 million $0.32 27.13

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14 AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80

AXT has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

AXT beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

