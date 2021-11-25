Reviewing Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) & Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maison Luxe and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Model N $193.45 million 5.41 -$29.74 million ($0.84) -34.82

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Model N -15.37% -8.27% -2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 1 5 0 2.83

Model N has a consensus price target of $46.20, suggesting a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Model N beats Maison Luxe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management. The Revenue Management Intelligence suite provides analytical insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. The company was founded by Yarden Malka, Zack Rinat and Ali Tore on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.