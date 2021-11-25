Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 45,187 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

Revolve Group stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

