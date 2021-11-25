ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.