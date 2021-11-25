Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $413.29

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.29 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 464.15 ($6.06). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 45,575 shares traded.

RCDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 428.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 413.29. The stock has a market cap of £278.11 million and a P/E ratio of 154.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

