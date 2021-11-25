RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $207.49

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $207.49 and last traded at $208.81, with a volume of 42217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $19,625,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in RingCentral by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RingCentral by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $20,974,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

