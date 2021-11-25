Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens Purchases 1,500 Shares

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RMM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 13,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,263. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 137.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $329,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

