RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 376,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,091,188 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in RLX Technology by 643.8% during the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 94.2% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 5,311,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 2,576,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

