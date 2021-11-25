Robert W. Baird Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.