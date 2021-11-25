Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Shares of RMO opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 234.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

