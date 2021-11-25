Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

ROST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,545. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

