Router Protocol Price Tops $5.09 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00008791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $37.52 million and $499,648.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00067726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.20 or 0.07506073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,930.38 or 0.99956235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

