Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.32 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

