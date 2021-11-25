Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

FOF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

