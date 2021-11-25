Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.77% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.