Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $25,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teradata by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 366,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 1,396.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Teradata stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

