Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

