Royal Bank of Canada Sells 125,185 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

