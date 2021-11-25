Royal Bank of Canada Sells 219 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,373,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

