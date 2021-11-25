Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,542 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

