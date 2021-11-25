Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 117,657 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.