RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 6.6% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. 18,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 945,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $925.46 million, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,139 in the last 90 days. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RPC by 280.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 212.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

